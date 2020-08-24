4BC
The best way to prevent allergies in babies

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
allergieschildrenDr Merryn NettingParenting

Parents of young children are being told to prepare more homemade meals, including common food allergens as ingredients.

A recent study has found most store-bought infant food doesn’t contain key allergens like nuts, egg and shellfish, which babies need in order to prevent the development of allergies.

Lead researcher Dr Merryn Netting told Deborah Knight parents should be introducing allergens before the age of one.

“There’s lots of ways that we can feed babies allergens.

“Peanut paste, ground up nuts and seeds; egg yolk is very nutritious as well as a good way to get a bit of iron into your baby’s diet.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

For more information, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

