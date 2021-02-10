The best tip Peter Psaltis ever got about interviewing tennis players

Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis has revealed the best tip he received about interviewing professional tennis players.

He mentioned the story while crossing to Nine Radio tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel, who had a light-hearted moment with Serena Wiliams at the Australian Open today.

I asked @serenawilliams who she’d like to meet that she has not met & why. The response was classic Serena, “Jesus, that would be the ultimate”. She started laughing when I said beside the ultimate. She thought and said: “I’ve met Thor. I love Marvel. Robert Downey Jr.” — Craig Gabriel (@crosscourt1) February 10, 2021

Click PLAY below to hear both stories on Wide World of Sports

Image: iStock