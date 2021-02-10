4BC
The best tip Peter Psaltis ever got about interviewing tennis players

41 mins ago
Peter Psaltis
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis has revealed the best tip he received about interviewing professional tennis players.

He mentioned the story while crossing to Nine Radio tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel, who had a light-hearted moment with Serena Wiliams at the Australian Open today.

Click PLAY below to hear both stories on Wide World of Sports

 

Image: iStock

