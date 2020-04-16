4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘beautiful’ song in tribute to rural firefighters after horror bushfire season

1 min ago
Alan Jones
FirefightersNicola SteelTyrel Spence

A Queensland police officer has recorded a tribute to firefighters after a horror bushfire season.

Nicola Steel sings the song to the tune of Hallelujah, in honour of her brother and all firefighters who battled the unprecedented blazes.

Rural firefighter Tyrel Spence wrote the song after fighting fires on the NSW South Coast, with lyrics like, “You didn’t know just what this year would bring you… your weary soul is crying hallelujah.”

“That’s magnificent, beautiful stuff,” Alan Jones said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full song… skip to 7m

Alan Jones
AustraliaEnvironmentNewsNSWQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.