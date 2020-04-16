The ‘beautiful’ song in tribute to rural firefighters after horror bushfire season
A Queensland police officer has recorded a tribute to firefighters after a horror bushfire season.
Nicola Steel sings the song to the tune of Hallelujah, in honour of her brother and all firefighters who battled the unprecedented blazes.
Rural firefighter Tyrel Spence wrote the song after fighting fires on the NSW South Coast, with lyrics like, “You didn’t know just what this year would bring you… your weary soul is crying hallelujah.”
“That’s magnificent, beautiful stuff,” Alan Jones said.
