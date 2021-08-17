4BC
The attitude Brisbane Broncos half Albert Kelly takes into every game

1 hour ago
wide world of sports
Albert Kellybrisbane broncos
Article image for The attitude Brisbane Broncos half Albert Kelly takes into every game

Brisbane Broncos halfback Albert Kelly every time he plays, he’s grateful and tries to remember it could be his last.

He also spoke to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports about the gains the club has made this year.

“We are putting in the effort make sure we are in that position to snag a result, when it comes to the crunch,” he said.

“We are not far off, and we are looking at these last three games, we have to win two out of three or three out of three would be good

“We are definitely in the games, it’s a bit of a change from the start of the season to now.”

He said he’s feeling good and in good shape.

“I see it as fun, it’s a game. I also see it as a job as well,” he said.

“All those years ago when I started playing I wanted to be one thing: a rugby league player. I wanted to be the best, I want to be the best that was me from an early age.

“I try to take that into every game, you never know when it could be your last game, or you might never play again.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 

wide world of sports
NewsRugby LeagueSports
