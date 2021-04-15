4BC
The alternative transport plan from Coochiemudlo Island locals gains momentum

5 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for The alternative transport plan from Coochiemudlo Island locals gains momentum

Queensland Police say they will work with residents of Coochiemudlo Island as they lobby to be able to use the golf carts instead of cars on the island.

Around 700 people live on Coochie, and 330 people have signed the petition.

Russell Jackson, president of the Coochiemudlo Island Business Association, told Spencer Howson on 4BC Drive police had been unreceptive to the idea.

But in a statement this afternoon, police says they will “review the matter”.

Mr Jackson said that was “huge news”.

“We are not allowed to use [golf carts] on the roads at all, Spencer, it’s like driving an unregistered vehicle on a public road,” he said.

He said they were quiet and convenient.

Residents who have cars on the island carry petrol on the public ferry in jerry cans, which Mr Jackson said was a safety issue.

“What we are putting forward to the council and the police, we want the electric golf carts to be fully compliant as much as they should be registered, they should have lights, they should have seat belts, have blinkers and windscreen wipers, everything a car’s got, and we should be able to use them on the island.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM POLICE

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is aware of a recent petition requesting the legalisation of
the use of golf cart type vehicles on public roads at Coochiemudlo Island.

The matter is complex and requires permissions and authorities from the Department of Transport
and Main Roads, Redlands City Council and QPS to enable the registration and restricted use of
non-compliant motor vehicles under the Conditional Registration Scheme.

In light of the petition, the QPS will review the matter in consultation with stakeholders with a view
that the safety of all road users and the prevention of road trauma remains our highest priority.

Image: iStock

Spencer Howson
