4BC
The advice that always stuck with Lee Kernaghan he technically didn’t follow

33 mins ago
Country music royalty Lee Kernaghan has opened up about some valuable advice from his father that always stuck with him. 

Kernaghan has often credited his dad for his ability to remain humble.

“Back when I was just starting off in music, I was still a teenager, I remember he gave me a bit of advice,” he told Sofie Formica.

“He said, ‘Son, if you’re going to do this music world, I don’t want you to get a swelled head, and I don’t want you to believe your publicity’.”

But Sofie’s response made Kernaghan realise perhaps he hasn’t avoided the ‘swelled head’ his dad warned him of.

Press PLAY below to hear the humorous anecdote

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

