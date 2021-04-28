4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The 26 Aussie natives under threat of extinction

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
insectsnative animals
Article image for The 26 Aussie natives under threat of extinction

Native butterfly populations are on the decline in Australia, holding larger implications for wider Australian ecosystems. 

“We were quite alarmed when we identified … 26 species of the 400 plus species on the Australian continent are facing extinction,” entomologist Michael Braby told Deborah Knight.

“Some species are disappearing and some species are expanding, but it seems to be agricultural pests that are the ones that are actually doing well.”

Associate Professor Braby said native butterfly populations are important to the pollination of plants, recycling of nutrients, and as food to other animals.

“If you take away the insects and the butterflies, the animals that depend on those things will probably disappear.”

But, “loss of … habitats through urbanisation and expansion of agriculture” are causing butterfly populations to plummet.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
Environment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873