‘That’s crazy!’: NSW Deputy Premier blasts QLD border closure

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has blasted Queensland’s plan to keep borders closed, arguing regional and interstate travel needs to get underway soon.

Queensland says the border with NSW will remain closed until the health advice changes.

Annastacia Palaszczuk indicated reopening of the border would depend on the amount of community transmission in NSW and Victoria.

The national cabinet outlined interstate travel would resume as part of their three-stage plan out of lockdown.

Mr Barilaro told Alan Jones it’s not viable to keep borders closed.

“That’s crazy. We’ll need to open in the next few weeks.

“By June we need to start opening the regions up, otherwise some of our small businesses will never start again.”

