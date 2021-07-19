4BC
‘That’s crazy’: ARIA award winner’s blast from the past

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Pretty Violet StainShane Nicholson
Article image for ‘That’s crazy’: ARIA award winner’s blast from the past

ARIA award winner Shane Nicholson has been treated to a flashback to the music that helped cement his sound.

Nicholson started out with a Brisbane band, Pretty Violet Stain, in the 1990s.

He told Deborah Knight he hasn’t heard the single ‘Never Come Down’ in over a decade.

“That’s crazy listening to that!”

He’s released his latest single ‘And You Will Have Your Way’ from his new album ‘Living In Colour’.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentMusic
