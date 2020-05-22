Thank you to the listeners: Ben Fordham says goodbye to Drive

After nine and a half years at the helm of the 4BC Drive show, Ben Fordham says goodbye and thank you to his loyal listeners.

From June 1 Ben will take over the 2GB breakfast shift from longtime host Alan Jones.

Ben Fordham commands the number one spot in the immensely competitive drive-time shift and has unwaveringly covered breaking news with thanks to his listeners and his hard-working team.

From heart-wrenching stories of loss and grief, to history-making moments in politics and world events, Ben has kept 2GB and 4BC listeners abreast of the latest news.

And it wasn’t just the big moments that touched his listeners’ hearts, it was also his unwavering support of all Australians: from the farmer in the bush, to the forgotten family in the suburbs.

As he leaves his Drive spot for the final time, he pays thanks to the long list of people who have made his journey through radio so far possible.

“I just want to say a few thank yous before I say goodbye, because a lot of people have helped me in the nine and a half years I have been doing this shift, and a lot of people are helping me make the transition to breakfast.”

Ben thanked the bosses who backed him over the years, and the important people in his life, including his family.

“My wife Jodie, I couldn’t do it without you.”

But most importantly, he thanked the listeners.

“Thank you for giving me a go, thanks for supporting me, thank you for everything… thank you, thank you.”

