Texts between Premiers ‘unedifying’ declares Federal MP

Federal Labor MP Milton Dick said it was unedifying to see text messages between Gladys Berejiklian and Annastacia Palaszczuk in the media.

The Oxley MP said it was time to stop the texts, and pick up the phone.

The Premiers have been in a public battle over the borders during the pandemic.

“We need Queensland and New South Wales to get along,” Mr Dick told Scott Emerson.

“I don’t think it’s edifying to see text messages between leaders in the newspapers.

“I don’t need to read about it.

“I don’t think that’s helpful, I think they are both strong leaders and they both have their states’ interests at heart.”

Image: Nine News