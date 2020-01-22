Terrorists could be forced to take lie detector tests under new plan

Terrorists in the UK could be forced to take lie detector tests to prove they’re not planning any further attacks.

The proposal comes in response to the attack on London Bridge in November last year, where a convicted terrorist killed two people while on parole.

Under the new plan, probation officers would be allowed to conduct polygraph tests when questioning released terrorists about their activities.

Although the idea has received criticism, polygraph examiner Steve Van Apren tells Ben Fordham the plan has merit.

“They’re used in sex offender testing… as a monitoring tool, so they’ll test as to whether or not they’ve had access to children or they’ve breached their parole conditions.

“It’s a screening tool designed to monitor their behaviour. I think it has great applications.”

Image: Getty/Genya Savilov