Terrorist walks free: Dutton orders Premier to face the public

The Defence Minister is boiling over the early release of a convicted terrorist in Victoria.

Ray Hadley heard earlier this week the Australian Federal Police are preparing for a court battle over the release of Adam Brookman, who aided anti-government Chechen fighters.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Brookman’s release was ‘unbelievable’.

“I’ve seen some very bad things come out of the justice system in Victoria, I must say, and this is just the latest.

“It just doesn’t meet community standard, Ray.”

Mr Dutton said the public deserves an explanation from Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

“[He] needs to properly explain to people what on earth has happened here, and how it could happen and whether or not it could be repeated.

“I’d like to see the Premier come out and give a proper explanation and an apology and a commitment that it won’t happen again.”

