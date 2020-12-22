Tense police chase on Warrego Highway

An 18-year-old man Oakey man was arrested yesterday after police tracked him for over an hour from Ipswich to Hatton Vale.

Police in an unmarked vehicle spotted a white sedan on Haig Street, Ipswich at 10.30am, which had allegedly been stolen from a Raceview address three hours prior.

Polair trailed the vehicle as it travelled onto the Warrego Highway, relaying information to police crews on the ground.

The sedan drove westbound toward Toowoomba but crashed into another vehicle at Helidon Spa at around 11.20am.

The sedan driver then fled across the median strip of the Warrego Highway, climbing into the front passenger seat of a red SUV that had slowed to a stop in response to the crash.

The man allegedly threatened the 69-year-old female driver with a sharp object, forcing her to drive from the scene.

Police intercepted the SUV at Hatton Vale approximately 20 minutes later where the female driver fled from the vehicle and police arrested the male passenger.

The man has received a raft of charges and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash were transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.