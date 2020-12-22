4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tense police chase on Warrego Highway

8 hours ago
4BC News
QPS
Article image for Tense police chase on Warrego Highway

An 18-year-old man Oakey man was arrested yesterday after police tracked him for over an hour from Ipswich to Hatton Vale. 

Police in an unmarked vehicle spotted a white sedan on Haig Street, Ipswich at 10.30am, which had allegedly been stolen from a Raceview address three hours prior.

Polair trailed the vehicle as it travelled onto the Warrego Highway, relaying information to police crews on the ground.

The sedan drove westbound toward Toowoomba but crashed into another vehicle at Helidon Spa at around 11.20am.

The sedan driver then fled across the median strip of the Warrego Highway, climbing into the front passenger seat of a red SUV that had slowed to a stop in response to the crash.

The man allegedly threatened the 69-year-old female driver with a sharp object, forcing her to drive from the scene.

Police intercepted the SUV at Hatton Vale approximately 20 minutes later where the female driver fled from the vehicle and police arrested the male passenger.

The man has received a raft of charges and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash were transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873