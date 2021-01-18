Tennis players face ‘mental challenge’ ahead of Australian Open

Australian Open tennis players are slamming harsh quarantine measures online as they attempt to prepare for the upcoming tournament.

72 tennis players are now required to complete a 14-day quarantine ahead of the tournament.

Retired Australian pro tennis player Todd Woodbridge told Deborah Knight the players were struggling to accept the restrictions, which are “much, much stricter than these players have seen.”

Mr Woodbridge said the quarantine will be a great mental challenge to many as they strive to maintain fitness.

“Cardio is the most important thing for tennis,” he said.

“They’re going to have to convince themselves their skillset is still there with the racquet and ball but they’ve just got to maintain their fitness in their rooms.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty