Tennis legend fears the sport is ‘falling behind’

Australian tennis legend Sam Groth is raising concerns the sport is slipping out of the spotlight as other competitions return.

Australia’s own world number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from the US Open, citing “significant risks” due to COVID-19.

Mr Groth told Mark Levy it’s possible to keep tennis COVID-safe, “if it’s done right”.

“We’ve got to get back out there.

“Tournaments have to [continue], as hard as it is, and we’re all going to look at the world situation with coronavirus, but all these other sports are being played.

“Tennis is sort of falling behind.”

