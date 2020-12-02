4BC
Tennis Australia set to confirm February start date for Australian Open

7 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Former tennis player and commentator Josh Eagle says the Australian Open has been pushed back to start in early February. 

There were lingering concerns the grand slam tournament wouldn’t go ahead at all.

“It has been communicated to the wider playing group that the 8th of February looks like the start date,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“It has been a long journey to get it to this point.”

Peter Psaltis
