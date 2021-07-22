Temperatures drop to record low as Queenslanders wake to a chilly morning

Some parts of Queensland have recorded their coldest morning of the year.

Frost was widespread in the south and south-east.

Nine News weather presenter Luke Bradnam says it was particularly chilly in Oakey.

“Queensland recorded its lowest temp in two years, earlier this morning,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Oakey dropped down to -4 degrees, it hasn’t been that cold in our state for a couple of years.

“We saw Toowoomba have its coldest day in about 17 years as well.”

Freezing start for parts of QLD waking to minus 4 for Roma, Applethorpe and Oakey. Here on the GC we woke to 8 degrees and this sunrise @9NewsGoldCoast pic.twitter.com/WWhPgnJiLz — Luke Bradnam (@LukeBradnam) July 21, 2021

