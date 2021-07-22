4BC
131 873

Temperatures drop to record low as Queenslanders wake to a chilly morning

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
weather
Some parts of Queensland have recorded their coldest morning of the year.

Frost was widespread in the south and south-east.

Nine News weather presenter Luke Bradnam says it was particularly chilly in Oakey.

“Queensland recorded its lowest temp in two years, earlier this morning,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Oakey dropped down to -4 degrees, it hasn’t been that cold in our state for a couple of years.

“We saw Toowoomba have its coldest day in about 17 years as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear his weather forecast

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLD
