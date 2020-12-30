Teens in custody after robbery and highway crash

Three teenaged boys are in police custody following the alleged robbery of a ride share driver at Coomera and a traffic crash at Ormeau overnight.

At around 11.10 pm at a service station on the M1 at Coomera, a 31-year-old ride share driver was returning to his Toyota Camry when it is alleged the three boys assaulted him and stole his car.

A short time later at 11.30pm, The Toyota Camry was in company with a stolen Hyundai Kona on the M1 northbound when the Kona allegedly clipped a Toyota Rav, rolled, and was stopped by the centre guard rail.

A Hyundai i20 then collided with the Kona.

Police located the stolen Toyota Camry with its occupants parked on the side of the road a short distance from the crash scene.

Two boys aged 17 and one aged 16 were taken into police custody.

The 17-year-old female driver and a 14-year-old girl, both from the Hyundai i20, were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The ride share driver and owner of the Toyota Camry was not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.