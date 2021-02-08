Teens arrested in Townsville’s fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle

Police have charged a 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-olds following the fatal traffic crash in Townsville’s Thuringowa Central on Friday night.

Nine News crime reporter Jordan Fabris told Deborah Knight two 18-year-old men were arrested today, linked to the Hyundai sedan

One is believed to have been the driver.

Police will allege the 17-year-old was a passenger of the stolen Hyundai sedan.

Just before 10pm, police allege two cars, a Holden Statesman and a stolen Hyundai sedan, were travelling dangerously along Ross River Road.

The two cars collided at the intersection of Ridley Road and Ross River Road, causing the Holden Statesman to veer onto the incorrect side of the road.

Jennifer Board, a 22-year-old Currajong woman, collided with the Holden Statesman on her motorcycle.

She was pronounced dead upon police arrival.

The occupants of the Hyundai sedan fled the scene in the vehicle, which was later located abandoned in Garbutt at around 11pm.

The driver of the Holden Statesman, a 25-year-old Bushland Beach man and his two passengers, a 41-year-old Kirwan man and a 22-year-old Aitkenvale woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

