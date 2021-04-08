Teenager dies in CBD stabbing overnight

A teenage boy is dead this morning after a stabbing in the Brisbane CBD overnight.

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach at around 8pm on Emma Miller Park near Roma Street.

The boy ran to King George Square for help and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, where he later died.

Police are this morning searching for the offender, who remains on the run.

It’s believed he was known to the 16-year-old.

