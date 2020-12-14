Teenage girls arrested after alleged crime spree

Police have charged two teenage girls following a series of alleged incidents involving a stolen car in Townsville yesterday.

Police will allege the girls were seen driving erratically at high speeds in a vehicle stolen during a burglary of a house in Bellingham Crescent, Kirwan.

At about 7.30am, a 13-year-old girl is alleged to have pumped fuel into the vehicle before fleeing without paying at an Ingham Road service station.

Police allege at about 2.45pm, a 50-year-old Vincent man began to film the vehicle and its occupants in Hodges Crescent when one girl threw a tyre iron at the man, missing him.

At around 9pm, police used tyre deflation devices to intercept the vehicle, which stopped on Tuffley Street in Garbutt before the pair was apprehended a short distance away.

The 13-year-old, due to appear in Townsville Children’s Court later today, was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and common assault.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing and is due to appear in the Townsville Children’s Court December 16.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with footage relevant to this investigation.