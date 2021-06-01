‘Appalling’: Teen released from jail after mowing down officer returns to court

A teenager found guilty of using a stolen car to mow down a Queensland Police officer has been charged with allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, just weeks after he was released from jail.

The teen, who is now an 18-year-old, was a child when he ran over and dragged Constable McAulay for several metres in September 2018 leaving him with serious injuries.

He recently faced Beenleigh Magistrates Court for his latest offences, where he was released on bail.

“Hello?” Ray Hadley said. “What happened to the toughening of the bail laws in Queensland?”

“To add insult to injury, despite the fact he’s committed these crimes as an adult, he can’t be named because when he was originally charged with other crimes, he was a juvenile.

“What, so, if he’s still committing crimes at 40, he can’t be named because the crimes he was committing as a 15-year-old disqualifies the public from knowing who he is?”

Queensland Police Union general president and CEO Ian Leavers told Scott Emerson it was unacceptable and the community would be outraged.

“This is absolutely appalling,” he said.

“Pete McAulay received a life sentence, he will never be the same.”

He said it didn’t make sense and the community needed to be protected.

“What I don’t understand is the judiciary they need to have a long hard look and when they grant bail.”

He said the police officer feels “let down” by the system as he tries to rebuild his life.

“Pete is extremely positive, and really full credit to him … but he feels like the system has let him down.”

Image: Queensland Police Service