4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teen clipped by truck after allegedly fleeing crashed stolen car

4 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Teen clipped by truck after allegedly fleeing crashed stolen car

A teenager has been struck by a truck while allegedly running away after he crashed a stolen car on the Gold Coast.

It’s alleged the 16-year-old was in a van, reported stolen from an address in Robina last night, which crashed into a parked car at Broadbeach Waters around lunchtime today.

Nine news reporter Mackenzie Colahan crossed to Scott Emerson with the latest.

“Bystanders have seen the crash, and gone over to check whether the boy was OK.

“He has got out and taken off he has run towards a busy road.”

Police say he was running from the van when he was struck by the truck.

The teen’s being treated in hospital for minor injuries to his head and arms.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
CrimeLawNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873