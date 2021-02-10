Teen clipped by truck after allegedly fleeing crashed stolen car

A teenager has been struck by a truck while allegedly running away after he crashed a stolen car on the Gold Coast.

It’s alleged the 16-year-old was in a van, reported stolen from an address in Robina last night, which crashed into a parked car at Broadbeach Waters around lunchtime today.

Nine news reporter Mackenzie Colahan crossed to Scott Emerson with the latest.

“Bystanders have seen the crash, and gone over to check whether the boy was OK.

“He has got out and taken off he has run towards a busy road.”

Police say he was running from the van when he was struck by the truck.

The teen’s being treated in hospital for minor injuries to his head and arms.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News