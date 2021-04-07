Teen fighting for life after being pulled from the surf

A teenage boy is fighting for life in hospital after he was pulled from the surf on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics were called to Coolangatta after 2.30pm.

The teen’s been rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Adam Flory from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the teen was swept off the rocks and into the surf.

“He was retrieved from the water by council lifeguards, we are advised at that point in time CPR was in progress.”

