Tech giants dragged ‘kicking and screaming’ into keeping children safe online

The Australian government is pushing global tech giants to better protect children from online predators.

Home Affairs Minister, Peter Dutton is currently in Washington DC meeting with the Five Eyes intelligence alliance in an attempt to have online platforms sign up to a global agreement to help shut down live streaming and sharing of child sex abuse.

Mr Dutton tells Ray Hadley they are putting pressure on companies like Facebook, Google, and Snapchat to do the right thing in relation to keeping children safe online.

“At the moment we’re just seeing a massive proliferation of child sexual assault material being spread online.

“It’s a horrific space, but I think Australia has really stepped up over the course of a couple of years and I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do… in some cases dragged these companies kicking and screaming, but others have willingly engaged with us.

“We’ve got the companies to sign up to a new protocol, and Apple hasn’t signed up to it which I think is an outrage.”

