Teacher gets stingray barb lodged in his leg

Graphic photos have been shared of a man who ended up with a stingray barb lodged in his leg while wading in the shallows in Cape York.

Queensland Ambulance Service shared the images of Liam, a teacher, who was on a school holiday break at the Tip of Australia.

Liam accidentally trod on the stingray, and the barb ended up lodged in his leg.

He was taken to Bamaga Hospital, before being taken by helicopter to Cairns for surgery.

He’s said to be doing well and recovering at home.

In the post, the ambulance service said a tip to scare off stingrays is to create noise and vibrations while walking in the shallows.

“If you ever find yourself on the end of a stingray barb, the best antidote for the pain from their toxin is to submerge the affected area in hot (not boiling) water, as you can see by the innovative use of the green bins by the staff at Bamaga Hospital.”

Images: Queensland Ambulance Service