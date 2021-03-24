4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Taxpayers could foot the bill to ‘de-ink’ heavily tattooed former bikies

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Dr Terry GoldsworthyTattoos
Article image for Taxpayers could foot the bill to ‘de-ink’ heavily tattooed former bikies

There’s an idea for taxpayers to fund the de-inking of heavily tattooed former bikies, under Queensland police’s controversial bikie Exit Program.

Criminologist and former Terry Goldsworthy, a former detective inspector, raised some questions.

He said the programs are designed to address the root causes of bikie membership, as well as obstacles to getting back into society.

“Some of the questions I would like to see answered is what is the cost going to be, how many people are we talking about, what level of complexity in regards to removal, what are the benefits that the police see in paying for this, with taxpayers money?

“And what tattoos are we talking about it, cosmetic tattoos, all tattoos, bikie gang tattoos?”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873