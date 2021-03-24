Taxpayers could foot the bill to ‘de-ink’ heavily tattooed former bikies

There’s an idea for taxpayers to fund the de-inking of heavily tattooed former bikies, under Queensland police’s controversial bikie Exit Program.

Criminologist and former Terry Goldsworthy, a former detective inspector, raised some questions.

He said the programs are designed to address the root causes of bikie membership, as well as obstacles to getting back into society.

“Some of the questions I would like to see answered is what is the cost going to be, how many people are we talking about, what level of complexity in regards to removal, what are the benefits that the police see in paying for this, with taxpayers money?

“And what tattoos are we talking about it, cosmetic tattoos, all tattoos, bikie gang tattoos?”

Image: iStock