Tanya Plibersek says she ‘understands’ QLD Premier’s Tokyo trip

2 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
federal politicsolympics
Article image for Tanya Plibersek says she ‘understands’ QLD Premier’s Tokyo trip

Shadow Minister for Education and Women Tanya Plibersek says she “understands” why Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has made the decision to attend the Tokyo Olympic games.

It comes as an online petition garnered over 30,000 signatures demanding the Premier stay in Queensland while there is still a significant amount of Australians stranded overseas.

“I’m sure she would rather stay put if she possibly could,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“But if it makes the difference between those thousands of extra jobs for Queenslanders I understand why she’s doing what she’s doing.

“She’s trying to win a bit of economic activity for her home state, that’s what Premiers do.”

Image: Getty

