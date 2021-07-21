Tanya Plibersek says Scott Morrison should apologise for vaccine rollout failures

Prime Minister Scott Morrison should apologise for the failures of the vaccine rollout program in Australia, Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek says.

She said the vaccine program had missed its target by “millions”.

In a press conference today, Mr Morrison described the delays as “regrettable”.

“Yes he should have [apologised] because half of the country is in lockdown,” she said.

“You look at countries like us, as wealthy as Australia, as advanced as Australia, they are half vaccinated or more in some cases.

“We are at the bottom of the table, when it comes to the vaccine rollout.”

Images: Nine News/iStock