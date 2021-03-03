Tanya Plibersek says ‘nothing should be off the table’ over an independent inquiry

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek says it’s not her place to call for Attorney-General Christian Porter to resign from cabinet.

Mr Porter today addressed the media, where he categorically denied allegations he raped a 16-year-old in 1988, when he was 17.

NSW police said this week there was “insufficient admissible evidence” to proceed with an investigation and no charges were laid against Mr Porter.

He said he will not stand down, but will take leave for a couple of weeks.

Asked about whether he should remain as Attorney-General, Ms Plibersek said it was not up to her to make a call on his political future.

“I don’t think it’s really for me to say, either way on that,” she told Scott Emerson.

“It’s not up to me to decide from a press conference what’s happened in these circumstances.”

She said “no option should be off the table” when it comes to the possibility of an independent inquiry.

