Tanya Plibersek says Australians will be supportive of Labor’s vision for Australia

2 hours ago
Federal Labor’s Tanya Plibersek has hinted at the party’s policies ahead of next year’s election.

A new poll showed voters are backing the Coalition for their management of the pandemic and economic recovery, but Labor is the better party to manage health and aged care.

During her regular segment with Scott Emerson, Shadow Minster for Women and Education, Tanya Plibersek, said Labor had “always been better” for policies of health and aged care.

“We are working very hard to make sure Australians understand that we’ve go the plans that will make sure there’s enough jobs for them, that those jobs will get decent pay and conditions, that we will work on the cost of living but bringing down the cost of childcare, that we’ve got the plans for health and education and aged care.

“When people’s see Labor’s vision for Australia, they are very supportive.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full segment

 

