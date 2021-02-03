Tanya Plibersek doubles down after fiery confrontation with Craig Kelly

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek and Liberal MP Craig Kelly have had a fiery exchange in the halls of parliament over his views on the COVID-19 response.

Mr Kelly has been posting information on social media contradicting advice on vaccines and wearing masks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned Mr Kelly to stop undermining medical advice.

Ms Plibersek spoke to Scott Emerson after the stoush and said his theories were “crackpot” and it was a dangerous time to spread misinformation.

“This isn’t personal, it wouldn’t matter if it was a Liberal person or a Labor person, anyone who is out there spreading confusion and misinformation I would call them out on it.”

She said it was important to put out one message.

“When you’ve got someone out there spreading all sorts of really fringe conspiracy theories and using taxpayer resources to do it, at the same time the government has a $24 million advertising campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, this is serious stuff, this is seriously dangerous.”

Image: Nine News