Taliban seizes third-largest Afghanistan city, US ramps up evacuation measures

The Taliban has captured Afghanistan’s third-largest city weeks before the withdrawal of the US military.

It’s believed around 80 Australian civilian workers remain in Afghanistan.

Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Greg Barton told Neil Breen the only major area secure ‘for the time being’ is Kabul.

“Basically we’ve seen pretty much the entirety of the west and south of Afghanistan fall, with the north having gone in the last couple of weeks.

“Everything we’re seeing now on the ground is that the Taliban is just as brutal and just as awful as they were 20 years ago.

“Afghanistan is in the process of once again becoming a safe haven for Al-Qaeda.

“The cycle appears set to be reset.”

The Pentagon will send an additional 3000 troops to evacuate remaining personnel from the embattled country.

“The response is to turn tail and run,” US reporter Harley Carnes said.

“Yesterday they were saying the Afghan forces have everything they need to defeat the Taliban.

“What a difference one day makes, right?”

“The Taliban have been slaughtering anyone who cooperated with western forces during the 20-year occupation,” Neil reported.

“They have closed girls’ schools, they forced women to stay home, stripping them of their rights.

“It’s a desperate, desperate situation.

“The Lord only knows what’s going to happen.”

