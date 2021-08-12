4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Taliban seizes third-largest Afghanistan city,..

Taliban seizes third-largest Afghanistan city, US ramps up evacuation measures

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
afghanistanUS
Article image for Taliban seizes third-largest Afghanistan city, US ramps up evacuation measures

The Taliban has captured Afghanistan’s third-largest city weeks before the withdrawal of the US military.

It’s believed around 80 Australian civilian workers remain in Afghanistan.

Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Greg Barton told Neil Breen the only major area secure ‘for the time being’ is Kabul.

“Basically we’ve seen pretty much the entirety of the west and south of Afghanistan fall, with the north having gone in the last couple of weeks.

“Everything we’re seeing now on the ground is that the Taliban is just as brutal and just as awful as they were 20 years ago.

“Afghanistan is in the process of once again becoming a safe haven for Al-Qaeda.

“The cycle appears set to be reset.”

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Barton describe the evolving situation in Afghanistan 

The Pentagon will send an additional 3000 troops to evacuate remaining personnel from the embattled country.

“The response is to turn tail and run,” US reporter Harley Carnes said.

“Yesterday they were saying the Afghan forces have everything they need to defeat the Taliban.

“What a difference one day makes, right?”

Press PLAY below to hear Harley Carnes’ full report 

“The Taliban have been slaughtering anyone who cooperated with western forces during the 20-year occupation,” Neil reported.

“They have closed girls’ schools, they forced women to stay home, stripping them of their rights.

“It’s a desperate, desperate situation.

“The Lord only knows what’s going to happen.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil report the situation in the “godforsaken place”

Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873