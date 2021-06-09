Taliban save defenceless Afghan mine clearers amid mass shooting

Ten locally employed mine clearers working for Halo Trust in Afghanistan have been shot dead in their sleep by unknown assailants.

UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist told Neil Breen the attackers walked into a compound and shot the men in their beds, leaving a further 16 injured.

Halo Trust CEO James Cowan told the BBC the local Taliban came to the mine clearers’ aid, managing to scare the assailants away.

“So not a Taliban attack, it seems, in Afghanistan, which in itself is odd,” Adam said.

“But who the hell were these attackers?”

Halo Trust is a charity backed by Prince Harry and his late mother Princess Diana.

