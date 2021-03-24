4BC
Tales from an award-winning investigative crime journo

7 hours ago
Bill McDonald
paula donemantrue crime
Article image for Tales from an award-winning investigative crime journo

Award-winning investigative crime journalist Paula Doneman has shared some of her stories, her career, close shaves at a bikie club house and more.

Speaking to Bill McDonald she shared her insights into outlaw bikie gangs.

“I think that one of the biggest problems they face is not having club houses which they strongly identify with, has meant there has been a re-settling over long held territories which relate often to criminal networks, we have seen a lot of fighting, drive by shootings, bashing, the usual things bikies resort to solve their problems.

“I think they have also departed from traditional rules, now there’s really no rules, no loyalty to the club, more loyalty to the almighty dollar and greed.”

She also spoke about her time in New York, including reporting on celebrities.

Click PLAY below to hear the interesting chat

Image: iStock

Bill McDonald
CrimeNews
