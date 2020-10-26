‘Taken off like a rocket’: Queenslanders voting early in ‘massive’ numbers

A record number of Queenslanders have voted early in the days leading up to Saturday’s election.

The latest figures show 1.64 million Queenslanders have already voted, out of 3.383 million eligible voters.

QUT Adjunct Associate Professor John Mickel and former speaker, John Mickel, agreed the pre-polling numbers were extraordinary.

“They have been growing exponentially for a number of elections, this time they have really taken off like a rocket,” he told Neil Breen.

“It’s over 800,000 voted at a pre-poll, and there’s 890,000 applicants out there for a postal vote.

“These are massive numbers.”

He also explained what to do if you’re living overseas, are in hotel quarantine or in hospital over the next few days.

