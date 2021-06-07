Tables turn for Matt Nable in ‘overwhelming’ new role behind the camera

Acclaimed Australian actor and author Matt Nable is having a crack at something new to add to his already impressive résumé.

Transfusion, starring Sam Worthington, will be directed by Nable in his first try in the chair.

He told Deborah Knight he wrote the script, so he understands the story’s emotional beats, but directing has its additional pressures.

“I’m in the middle of pre-production now, and it’s a little overwhelming.

“There’s a lot of questions coming at you, and I don’t have all the answers to be quite honest.”

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage