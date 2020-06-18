T20 World Cup is ‘a long shot’ says Australian cricket coach

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has admitted the chances of having a T20 World Cup this year are slim.

Mr Langer told Mark Levy it’s “a long shot” to expect the coronavirus crisis to be resolved come October.

“The ICC has a meeting in July to make a final decision.”

However, he says he’s still “holding out hope” for the Indian team to touch down on Australian soil sometime this year.

“The light at the end of the tunnel would be a great summer of cricket.”

Despite the lockdown, the Australian team is “flying” fit and ready, Mr Langer said.

“I can report back to everyone that they’re all in super, super condition.”

Image: Cricket Australia/Wikimedia Commons