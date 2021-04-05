Sympathies extended to Molan family amid Senator’s cancer diagnosis

Senator Jim Molan has confirmed he will take leave from the Senate after being diagnosed with an “aggressive form of cancer”.

In a statement shared on social media, the Senator assured the public his office will remain operational while he seeks treatment, and “my commitment to serving you, the people of NSW and Australia, has not wavered”.

pic.twitter.com/0w7Ykc4ir9 — Senator Jim Molan AO DSC (@JimMolan) April 5, 2021

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark Levy offered best wishes to Senator Molan and his family, including “dear friend” and former CCT colleague Erin Molan.

“Jim, if you are listening, our thoughts are with you mate.

“You’re a fighter, and I’m sure you’ll get through this latest battle.”

