Sydney traveller busts through QLD border checkpoint, heads for the beach

10 hours ago
Kirra Beach

A Sydney plane passenger had an outstanding arrest warrant when he busted through a coronavirus border checkpoint at Gold Coast Airport.

Police scrambled to find the 24-year-old man after he made a dash towards Kirra Beach.

The man was not able to outrun police dogs and was arrested by Queensland Police.

More than 100 Sydney suburbs have been names as hotspots by the Queensland government, preventing residents from entering the state.

 

Image: 9News

