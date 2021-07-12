Sydney superyacht travellers busted lying on border declaration

Four travellers who arrived on the Gold Coast on a luxury superyacht have been caught lying on their border declaration passes.

The group arrived in Queensland from COVID-ravaged Sydney on July 7, and attended the Wallabies Test match against France.

Their border passes stated they had not been in a coronavirus hotspot, but authorities caught on.

The men have been placed into hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast and fined more than $4000 each.

They have all since returned negative coronavirus tests.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News