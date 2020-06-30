Sydney revealed as Australia’s MDMA hotspot

Wastewater sampling conducted by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission has provided insights into Australians’ drug consumption habits.

ACIC high-risk and emerging drugs expert Shane Neilson told Mark Levy Sydney is home to some uniquely worrying trends.

“More MDMA is consumed in Sydney than anywhere else in the country, and also more fentanyl.”

Mr Neilson said when it comes to national drug use, there’s both good news and bad news.

“Over the period that we’ve monitored it, it’s been a general increasing trend in the use of methylamphetamine across the country.

“On the other side of the equation, there’s also been a pleasing reduction since about Christmas 2018 in the use of fentanyl and oxycodone.”

Image: Getty