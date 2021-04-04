Swift water crews on standby for coastal wet weather

While the Bureau of Meteorology has downgraded today’s wet weather predictions, emergency services are still expecting to be called for rescues.

QFES Acting Deputy Commissioner Joanna Greenfield told Spencer Howson swift water crews will be awaiting calls for help today.

“We’ve still got swift water crews positioned just in case,” she said.

“We’ve still got that severe weather warning for the Fraser Coast down to the Gold Coast.

“The roads will still be wet and still that potential for flash flooding in some of those saturated areas.”

Image: Getty