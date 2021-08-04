4BC
‘Surreal’: Zac Stubblety-Cook still getting used to gold medal win

2 hours ago
wide world of sports
Tokyo OlympicsZac Stubblety-Cook
Article image for ‘Surreal’: Zac Stubblety-Cook still getting used to gold medal win

Gold medallist Zac Stubblety-Cook is still coming down from the high of the Tokyo Olympics. 

The Australian swim squad are in quarantine after returning home, after an incredible performance across the Games.

He won gold in the 200 metre breaststroke, and a bronze in the mixed relay event.

“It’s almost been a blessing in disguise being in quarantine, having a bit of quiet time to ourselves, it’s starting to sink in, it still doesn’t feel real, I still have a bit of imposter syndrome of did that really happen?”

In the last lap of the 200 metre breaststroke, he was focussed on the task ahead.

“The last 15 I kind of had a bit of a surreal moment, where I was like wow, this is about to be real, but at the same time, I couldn’t see.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how he feels after winning gold

Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

