Surprising revelation five other Victorians nabbed in Queensland

It was revealed today another five Victorians have managed to sneak into Queensland despite the state’s lockdown.

It comes after two Victorians tested positive to COVID-19 in Caloundra sparking a huge testing blitz after travelling from Melbourne into the sunshine state.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said in a press conference today authorities would track down border dodgers.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said since May 28, police had stopped some Victorians from trying to enter Queensland.

“There have been 5 other persons who have failed to comply with directions ss required coming into Queensland.”

On 4 June, two women travelled from the Goondiwindi border and were detected in the Darling Downs area.

They were fined.

In the other instances, one man was fined for an “untrue declaration on their border pass” after entering the state via Coolangatta.

Two others were fined in the Wide Bay district, who didn’t have a border pass or exemption.

Scott Emerson said he was surprised it wasn’t revealed earlier as a warning to others.

Prominent lawyer Bill Potts agreed that the information should have been revealed to Queenslanders.

“In these types of things if a fine has occurred or they’ve been placed in lockdown, two things flow from that.

“One is, the public is assured that they are being protected by the authorities and secondly that the consequences are swift, certain and sure.

“The theory behind that is it’s supposed to deter like-minded citizens from breaking the law.”

