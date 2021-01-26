Surf lifesavers kept busy after multiple rescues at Gold Coast beaches

A man is in a critical condition after a mass rescue effort on the Gold Coast.

The 20-year-old man was pulled from the water at Palm Beach, next to Tallebudgera Creek after attempting to rescue friends at around midday.

The man was conscious, but collapsed on the beach and was taken to hospital.

Six others were also rescued by lifesavers.

Three children had to be rescued by surf lifesavers after being caught in a rip at a nearby beach, and managed to walk away unscathed.

Surf lifesavers are pleading with people to swim between the red and yellow flags.

