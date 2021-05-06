Surf Life Saving hopes new tech can plug patrol gaps

Surf Life Saving Queensland is hoping drones can help plug gaps in the organisation’s patrols.

Queensland saw 18 beach deaths in the state since the patrolling season began, with most occurring on unpatrolled beaches, outside of patrolled hours.

“We just can’t get to those areas,” Surf Life Saving Queensland CEO Dave Whimpey told Neil Breen.

“We’ve got 57 beaches that we patrol across 7,000 kilometres of coastline.

“We believe that drones will be a big part of our future and we really want to expedite and have a piece of that.”

Image: Getty