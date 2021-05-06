4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Surf Life Saving hopes new tech can plug patrol gaps

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
Surf Life Saving
Article image for Surf Life Saving hopes new tech can plug patrol gaps

Surf Life Saving Queensland is hoping drones can help plug gaps in the organisation’s patrols.

Queensland saw 18 beach deaths in the state since the patrolling season began, with most occurring on unpatrolled beaches, outside of patrolled hours.

“We just can’t get to those areas,” Surf Life Saving Queensland CEO Dave Whimpey told Neil Breen.

“We’ve got 57 beaches that we patrol across 7,000 kilometres of coastline.

“We believe that drones will be a big part of our future and we really want to expedite and have a piece of that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Dave Whimpey explain the new technology

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873