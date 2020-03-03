Supermarkets consider product limits as panic buying empties shelves

Dozens of supermarkets will consider limiting the number of products a customer can buy as they react to a sharp increase in panic buying.

Australians have begun stockpiling food and other essential products, leaving supermarket shelves empty across the country as coronavirus fears escalate.

Both Woolworths and Coles have said, in separate statements, they’re working to restock sold out products. (See statements below)

Ritchies Supa IGA, which owns 70 supermarkets across NSW, Queensland and Victoria, will look at imposing limits on items.

CEO Fred Harrison tells Deborah Knight the current panic buying is unnecessary.

“It’s not required, there are adequate stock supplies in Australia at present.

“But if people are going to buy five months of products it is going to put [stock] in jeopardy in the next couple of weeks.”

