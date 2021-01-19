4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Supermarket theft investigation seeks evidence..

Supermarket theft investigation seeks evidence near Rochkampton water tower

3 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Supermarket theft investigation seeks evidence near Rochkampton water tower

Police are searching for leads to charge a man who robbed a Rockhampton supermarket at 5am yesterday morning. 

While detectives are investigating a burnt-out car found near Parkhurst water tower, it has not yet been linked to the robbery.

The man demanded money and cigarettes from the two shop attendants working at the supermarket on Lakes Creek Road, Koongal.

The thin-built Caucasian man fled the scene in a light bronze sedan with a sum of cash and cigarettes and was last seen travelling toward Emu Park.

Investigators are calling on with dash cam footage in the Lakes Creek Road shops area between 5am and 5.15 am to come forward.

They are further seeking anyone with footage of Mclaughlin Street, Birbeck Road, Boundary Road near the water tower between 5.30am and 6am.

Robbery (1)
Robbery (2)

Images: Queensland Police Service

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873