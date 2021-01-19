Supermarket theft investigation seeks evidence near Rochkampton water tower

Police are searching for leads to charge a man who robbed a Rockhampton supermarket at 5am yesterday morning.

While detectives are investigating a burnt-out car found near Parkhurst water tower, it has not yet been linked to the robbery.

The man demanded money and cigarettes from the two shop attendants working at the supermarket on Lakes Creek Road, Koongal.

The thin-built Caucasian man fled the scene in a light bronze sedan with a sum of cash and cigarettes and was last seen travelling toward Emu Park.

Investigators are calling on with dash cam footage in the Lakes Creek Road shops area between 5am and 5.15 am to come forward.

They are further seeking anyone with footage of Mclaughlin Street, Birbeck Road, Boundary Road near the water tower between 5.30am and 6am.

